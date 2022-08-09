Actress Jawaahier Petersen moved to tears by young filmmaker’s tattoo tribute

“Suidooster” actress Jawaahier Petersen was moved to tears when she was honoured by young filmmaker Caitlin Ganger, who got a tattoo with the star’s famous quote and name. Petersen plays the role of Kaashifa, who recently got engaged to Rhafiek but found out that she has cancer and is currently keeping it a secret from her future husband and in-laws.

Petersen shared the video on Instagram of when Ganger first revealed the tattoo with the quote: “Dear Brown Child: Have the audacity to dream and the sheer gumption to chase it - Jawaahier Petersen.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawaahier Petersen (@jawaahier) Petersen captioned it: “My words meant so much to @caitlinganger that she tattooed them on her arm, above her watch, as a constant reminder to continue to dream, to work for it and to send the ladder back down for the next one. “This gesture shifted me ... I ... I ... Wait let me go cry some more.”

A teary Petersen was chuffed by the gesture and kissed Ganger’s hand. Ganger told IOL Entertainment: “When I first heard the quote, I was in a place in my life where my passion for film was gone almost like a creative block. I just didn't feel for the industry and was strongly thinking about a career change but then I got involved with Jawaahier at the 1minute film. “And when we won the awards at the same festival; she said those words again and it made me realize that I never lost my passion for film, I needed to hear those words and it made fire under my ass, to get up and get excited about telling stories or being a part of storytelling again and ever since, it has definitely worked the inner brown child dream again to chase my dreams but also to always remember to pay it forward.

“So my tattoo is just a constant reminder that I can't give up on my dreams not for myself but for another brown child out there. “Also just another reminder to consistently bring excellent and positive energy and always be kind to others. “Jawaahier made a permanent impact on my life as a young woman of colour. She reminds me always to be kind, stay true to myself, own my uniqueness, be proud of myself, and always pay it forward.”