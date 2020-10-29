Actress Makgotso M gets mistaken for 'John Vuli Gate' viral star

“John Vuli Gate”, an amapiano song by Limpopo group Mapara A Jazz, featuring Ntosh Gaz and Colano, became the talk of the town after a video clip of a group of young women dancing to it went viral. Former “Isidingo” actress Makgotso Monyemokathoe, know as Makgotso M, was mistaken for one of the dancers. Although the original video with Mzansi’s new dance challenge was first spotted on TikTok, where a group of guys was seen walking out of a minibus taxi at a filling station while dancing to “John Vuli Gate”, it was the women who propelled the song to popularity With the song taking over social media, fans also started to be curious about the five Mpumalanga women. John vuli gate 🔥![CDATA[]]>💃![CDATA[]]>💃 #WozaDecember pic.twitter.com/nAzNfzvT9E — 🍃![CDATA[]]>🍁Godoba 🍁![CDATA[]]>🌿 (@1st_ninjar) October 14, 2020 Responding to a social media post alluding that she resembles one of the lead dancers in the hit song, the “Is'thunzi” actress admitted that even her mother thought she was in the video.

The post with Makgotso and the young woman’s photograph, side by side, the caption read: “In case you were wondering about her career. She is more than just stocko (dancer), she is also an established actress.”

To which Makgotso replied: “Haibo guys! My friend just sent me this. Do you want to know a joke? My mom saw the video and thought it was me. I was soooooo confused, my own mother!

She added: “I was like how? She was like, those are your legs. Anyway, it's a compliment, she kills it and she’s hot!”

Haibo guys! My friend just sent me this. You want to know a joke? My mom saw the video and thought it was me. I was soooooo confused, my own mother! I was like how? She was like, those are your legs. Anyways, it's a compliment, she kills it and shes hot! pic.twitter.com/xO5oEDvYS4 — Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) October 28, 2020

While many thought Makgotso M has found her doppelgänger, others seem to disagree, saying the pair look nothing alike.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

Meanwhile, Mapara A Jazz recently revealed the plans to feature the five young women in the “John Vuli Gate” music video.