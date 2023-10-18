Actress Tebogo Thobejane claims God saved her from alleged ‘hit’

Actress Tebogo Thobejane took to Instagram and shared that God saved her as she showed off her brazen body. Her post comes after Sunday World reported that on Tuesday, the former ‘Muvhango’ actress’s vehicle was shot at multiple times.

She was not wounded in the incident but was treated for shock at the Life Fourways Hospital. The podcaster is said to have been travelling with her friend, who was wounded and driver, when the shooting happened in Morningside. “They had just had drinks and dinner with a few friends. She was travelling in her BMW and was seated at the back with a friend,” a source told the publication.

“Another friend was driving behind them in her car. The attackers overtook the friend’s vehicle, got in-between the two cars, and opened fire at Tebogo’s vehicle from behind. “[The gunmen] shot at Tebogo and her friend who were seated at the back seat of the car.”

The club hostess recently returned to South Africa after travelling between countries for the past few months and is back to reopen her entertainment lounge. She told ZiMoja that she believes that the incident was a hit and didn't look like a robbery or an attempted robbery. "We are blessed to be alive, but my friend is in hospital and I am trying to recover from the trauma. I knew some people didn't like me but I did not expect someone to shoot me or to want to kill me. Is it the money?