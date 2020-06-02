'Africa Now Radio With Cuppy' on Apple Music

Apple Music announced its new show Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, host of the show and Nigerian-born DJ and curator.

"Africa Now Radio with Cuppy", based on the recently launched Africa Now playlist will showcase the latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, or kuduro.

Listeners will hear the latest and greatest African artists and new forms of African popular music which fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridized sonic fragments connecting all corners of Africa.

"With a DJ background, I’m excited not only to play music but showcase the vast array of talented artists cultivating the music scene on the continent!” said Cuppy.

"There are so many rich textures and sounds in Africa and the time is now for the world to embrace our diversity. Each and every week I’ll be bringing a dynamic guide to discovering and celebrating the biggest and best sounds from across Africa, the Motherland. It will be entertainment at its best, Cuppy style!"