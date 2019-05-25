DJ Black Coffee Picture: Shayne Robinson/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

In celebration of Africa Day, we have compiled of list of musicians, actors and personalities that have found success outside of the continent. Africa is a continent and is a treasure trove of the talented individuals and while the world might not always get the opportunity to see them there are those who rise above the rest and make it big outside of the continent.

Here a list of five Africans doing the things that need to be done on an international stage

Black Coffee

The Mzansi DJ as fully crossed over to the international market with a residency in Ibiza and Las Vegas. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jay Z and Beyonce and collaborating with the likes of Alicia Keys and David Guetta, to mention just a few. The "Fetch Your Life" producer has become a household but still hasn't lost his African roots.

Wizkid

The Nigerian singer and songwriter hit global success when he was featured on the hit Drake song "One Dance" and has been in high demand ever since.

Trevor Noah

The South African comedian stardom has been at an all-time high since taking over from Jon Stewart as "The Daily Show" host in 2015 and has become one the biggest African exports, gracing red carpets with A-list Hollywood stars.

Lesley-Ann Brandt

The Capetonian actress star in the popular show "Lucifer" as Mazikeen the confidante and devoted ally of Lucifer Morningstar and has appeared on numerous American TV shows and movies.

Tiwa Savage

The "Lova Lova " singer is making the continent proud as she is not just known for her music but has left her mark in fashion, film and television. Nigerian-born Savage recently signed a new deal with Universal Music Group and has performed on some of the biggest stages in the world, including the Made In America festival.