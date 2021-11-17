Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan dies

Local Afrikaans singer Theuns Jordaan has died at the age of 50. According to the South African Legends Museum, the star died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

The news was also shared by his friend, Armand Hofmeyr, who took to Facebook to deliver a heartfelt tribute: “Theuns my old friend, I learned a lot from you. Most of my writing work is based on what you taught me. I would’ve liked to learn a lot from you. REST IN PEACE… This is heart breaking.” Triubutes have been pouring in for the popular entertainer, who is known for songs, "Soos Bloed“ and "Beautuful in Beaufort-West”.

Afrikaans singer Jacques du Plessis wrote a tribute on Facebook to his long-time tour buddy with the lyrics of the song “Moenie” by Theuns. “RIV Bosser! Gaan jou so baie mis… dankie vir alles, jy was nie net ‘n mentor nie maar ‘n vriend!” (RIP Boss, going to miss you a lot, thanks for everything, you were not just a mentor, but a friend) The Democratic Alliance shared a tribute on social media for Theuns.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Theuns Jordaan. The Afrikaans music landscape has lost a giant.“ read the post in Afrikaans. Ons innige meegevoel aan die familie en vriende met die afsterwe van Theuns Jordaan. Die Afrikaanse musieklandskap het 'n reus verloor. #RIVTheuns pic.twitter.com/PQfTUw1ZXt — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2021 In 2020, the musician revealed that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. The news of his death comes as a shock for fans, as in July an update had been shared on his Facebook page that he was home recovering well.