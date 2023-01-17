Afro-pop star Kyle Deutsch is behind Durban’s Super Giants cricket anthem

The local Afro-pop sensation and performer has joined the team, not as a player but as the voice behind their official anthem called “Never Over”, an inspiring sporting anthem that speaks to the heart of Durban’s Super Giants and their diverse roots.

If you hear a familiar voice at the any of the Duban’s Super Giants cricket matches, don’t be surprised, its Durban’s home-grown talent Kyle Deutsch .

The song is perfectly sculpted with a message of hope and fighting for survival and to speak to the hearts and minds of each listener, which lives through “Never Over” being a powerful anthem for fighting to win, never giving up and working as a team.

With players from all parts of the world, the diversity of Durban’s Super Giants is an element that Deutsch focused on in his new single which he hopes will inspire the team and the fans.

Deutsch said: “This was never the plan for January, but two weeks ago I received a surprise call from the Super Giants and here we are. It’s been an unbelievable process and we are super proud of the anthem we’ve created in this time.