AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA admits to missing Jacob Zuma amid alcohol ban rant

Time of article published 3h ago

AKA, who is in partnership with an alcohol brand Cruz Vodka, went on a Twitter rant, slamming the government for its decision to cease the sale alcohol without prior notice.

Not long ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would be banned again, with "immediate effect," leaving many South Africans shocked and enraged.

Reiterating the President’s decision, the SA government took to Twitter on Wednesday, with a statement that read: “The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people. #AlcohoBan.”

The tweet has since been deleted and a follow-up statement released to clarify the miscommunication, saying that the ban on alcohol and cigarettes would last under the current lockdown level 3 regulations.

In response to the initial tweet, Supa Mega, who doesn’t mince his words, fired shots at the government.

The “Fela Versace” hitmaker insisted that his rant is not only about him not securing the bag during this time but he is concerned about the livelihood of many South Africans, who will lose their jobs and business due to the non-sale and transportation of alcohol.

When asked about his sudden concern about jobless, he replied: “You can say whatever you want about my bag. The fact is I can survive ... can a truck driver? A farmworker? A factory worker? ... what day you about their 'bag' sir?"

In a series of tweets, the rapper continued raising his concerns “An estimated 1 million jobs will be lost in the alcohol industry alone. One Million Jobs... Everything from wine farmers, to administration, drivers and logistics, down to the owners of local taverns. Even manufacturing of glass. Devastating knock-on effects.”

He continued: “No doubt lives are important. What about livelihoods? The Alcohol industry employs so many people and is so large that it makes up 4.4% of the GDP(look it up, it’s a FACT). You cannot simply switch that off without a plan and without WARNING.

"Regulate the sale of alcohol. You cannot simply switch it off at the drop of a hat. Ok, you want to mitigate the effects of it? Fine. Come up with a plan to save jobs and protect livelihoods as well as lives.”

The star even admitted to missing the former President Jacob Zuma.

He wrote: “I’m sure y’all miss Jacob Zuma now, don’t you? ... ungrateful b*****ds.”

That one didn’t end well. Before long tweeps pulled out files, reminding him of his love for the governing party and its president.

This is not the first time that the star had expressed his disappointment at the government for discontinuing salcohol sale in the effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed, (you) understand,” tweeted AKA after the initial alcohol ban when the country went into the national lockdown in March.

AKA Lockdown

