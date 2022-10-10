AKA and Cassper Nyovest's unresolved beef got heated at Bloemfontein show

It’s a busy entertainment season in South Africa at the moment, with hot and happening events being held almost every weekend in every city across the country. This weekend was no different, with Bloemfontein ablaze as top acts in the country came to perform at various events.

Hip hop superstar AKA rocked several stages, including the Konka Summer Tour in Bloemfontein, where his long-time nemesis Cassper Nyovest was also in attendance. The two rappers have been at loggerheads for the longest time and there’s always something popping up in the headlines. At the Konka Summer Tour things got a bit tense between the superstars and their crews. Cassper has been pushing for himself and AKA to resolve their issues in a boxing ring, which has fallen on deaf ears.

According to Cassper, he and AKA had a chat about finishing their beef as men, but AKA wanted no smoke. “Lol. I was just chatting with lil man and asking how he is doin? Wanted us to talk on the side, I told him it was time to finish this, as man. “He ain’t want no smoke. I’ll tell you one thing, that guy ain’t coming to see me in the ring anytime soon. Nothing but fear in his eyes,” he tweeted.

Lol. I was just chatting with lil man and asking how he is doin? Wanted us to talk on the side,I told him it was time to finish this, as man. He ain’t want no smoke. I’ll tell you one thing, that guy ain’t coming to see me in the ring anytime soon. Nothing but fear in his eyes. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2022 The drama between AKA and Cassper started before Supa Mega got on stage to perform, and when he did he ensured to deliver a message to Nyovest by performing “Composure”. Before performing the popular diss track, AKA told the crowd: “There's a lot of love out here, but you know when it’s time to battle, we got to battle. Where that n**ga at?" pic.twitter.com/vuJBSEVNd7 — BRUCE BANNER (@ATS_TOIL) October 9, 2022 Several videos of the moment have circulated on social media and the heat between the two men can be seen.

Nyovest is adamant about wanting to knock AKA out in the ring and after the moment in Bloemfontein, he still wants AKA to finish the beef. Here is the fight after Aka performaned composure infront of Cassper Nyovest,cass didn't take it well i guess 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/VHsS5RXjqj — DSG_015 (@DSG_015) October 9, 2022 “All that trash talk woulda been great to promote the fight. All your antics, f*ck it, you can even perform ‘Composure’ when you walk out into the ring. “Stop running Kiernan, be that tough guy you claim you are and come see me in the ring. Let’s give the people a show! You started this.”