AKA and Cruz Vodka resume their partnership

AKA has resumed his partnership with popular alcohol brand Cruz Vodka. Earlier this year, the “Fela In Versace” star and his business partners put a pause on his brand ambassadorship with the premier alcohol brand after videos surfaced of him fighting with his deceased fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

A statement on his social media at the time read: “Having had time to reflect on the past few days, I have engaged with my business partners, and I feel that it is best that I temporarily step back from my duties with Cruz Vodka, as I need this time to focus on the way forward and deal with my personal matters. “I have done this for the sake of Anele’s memory, which will forever be entrenched in my heart, our families and my fans. “I am grateful to my business partners at Cruz Vodka for all their support and understanding of this decision to give me time.”

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the “The World is Yours” rapper shared a picture of his Cruz Vodka Watermelon flavour, captioning the post: “We back in business. @cruzvodka 🍉 … Please make sure you stock up & enjoy RESPONSIBLY ⚪️🟡⚫️ … stay safe 🇿🇦.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Earlier this month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) referred the docket about Anele’s death back to the police for further investigation.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes. “The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. “The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation.