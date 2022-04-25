AKA and Da L.E.S reunite on Cotton Fest stage

Local rapper AKA pulled out all the stops for his Cotton Fest performance, giving a performance that many won’t forget any time soon. AKA seems to have smoked the piece pipe with fellow rapper Da L.E.S.

The rappers have collaborated on hit songs “Real Stuff” and “All Eyes on Me” which they performed together on stage. Supa Mega took to Instagram to share a video clip of the heart-warming moment when Da L.E.S joined him on stage. In his caption, AKA quoted the lyrics “I was dreaming of the past … and my heart was beating fassst”.

The line is found in Pusha T's new song ”Dreaming Of The Past”, featuring Kanye West. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) The two have had quite the bromance over the years and had a fallout that resulted in them no longer hanging out together as much as they did before. It is unclear as to what led to the fallout but there has been plenty of speculation.

AKA has not said much publicly on the state of his relationship with Da L.E.S Da L.E.S has publicly spoken about his fallout with AKA in previous interviews. During his appearance on “Behind The Story”, he shed some light on the status of his relationship with AKA. “People who know me know I’m a non-confrontational kinda guy, do you know what I’m saying?

“So if I don’t get with your energy anymore, I have to protect my energy first. So that’s where the relationship is right now,” he explained to host Nomalanga Shozi. Da L.E.S has also cleared the air around the stories about AKA sleeping with his baby mama during an episode of Lasizwe's “Drink Or Tell The Truth” show on YouTube. Lasizwe asked him: “You did a diss track about AKA sleeping with your baby mama. Is that why you are not cool anymore? Will you ever make peace?”

