AKA and Zinhle. Picture: Twitter

AKA and DJ Zinhle are definitely back together, and Supa Mega is dropping the receipts. From posting an image of Zinhle sitting on his lap just a few weeks ago to now sharing a snap of the couple sharing an intimate kiss at a club, it is safe to say, AKA and Zinhle are officially an item.

It seems AKA has finally shut the door on rumours that were doing the rounds on social media about the couple’s romance when he shared a collage of snaps including one where he and Zinhle are locking lips, captioning the post: “Thank You for coming out this past weekend”.

Thank You for coming out this past weekend. #HigherThanLux Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/8EKnVrGDh8 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 20, 2019

The couple may still be mum about their romance but the pictures are worth a thousand words.

While many are celebrating their faves rekindled romance, some reminded Zinhle of their messy split in 2015 when AKA after news broke that the "Fela in Versace" star was fooling around with Bonang Matheba.

Wait till Zinhle falls pregnant again . then he go MIA ..mara jolang .... pic.twitter.com/nheiZKVP1g — ♥ Pinky Lee™ (@Pinkylee_cooper) May 20, 2019

Wow guys this is so beautiful Zinhle and AKA 😍😍😍😍😋🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Megacy Princess😍 (@Aphiwe80356708) May 20, 2019

Bonang and AKA broke up in 2017.

Fans of the couple are urging AKA to "put a ring on it".