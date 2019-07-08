Kairo Forbes. Picture: Instagram (@kairo.forbes)

While many are still recovering from the eventful Durban July, Bafana Bafana’s shocking win against Egypt and America bagging the women’s world cup, our girl Kairo Owethu Forbes is topping the trends list because the little star is turning four. With over 520 thousand followers on Instagram, DJ Zinhle and AKA’s daughter will surely keep social media buzzing as birthday messages from fans flood her timeline.

Taking to Twitter, the doting mom posted cute snaps of Kairo with a heartfelt message: My angel is 4, accompanied by a crying and heart emoji.

Fans of Kairo also took to Twitter to wish the little tot a perfect day:

Happy Birthday Baby Girl, May God bless you with many years to come. I love you Kairo Forbes 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qiVfAetC8H — #DjZinhle_Pearl T, LKG 💗💖💗Megacy (@noxolo_penelope) July 8, 2019

Kairo, who is already making waves in the social media scene, has already earned herself verified account tick on the photo-sharing platform.

While her Instagram account is managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, followers are treated to snaps of Kairo in her cute outfits and some of her most adorable poses. She also posts snippets of her parents.

Kairo recently started posting some of the events that she attends with her mother, which included her brief appearance in May when Zinhle brought her on stage at the Huawei Joburg Day to meet and greet guests.

She has also been showcasing her singing and spinning decks talent on social media. It seems that little Kairo is well on her way to becoming a super star.