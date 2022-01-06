AKA and Nadia Nakai continue to fuel dating speculation

Local rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai are trying very hard to keep their budding romance under wraps but it is becoming more and more apparent that they are more than just friends. Speculation that Nadia and AKA are romantically linked have been swirling since last year, and instead of fizzling out as with every rumour this one is not going away.

The award-winning rappers are mum about the status of their relationship but fans are picking up the signs that these two are very cosy. Nadia Nakai and AKA speculated to be on holiday together. pic.twitter.com/l3YodTD64y — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 5, 2022 Judging from their recent social media snaps, AKA and Nadia Nakai are currently even on a baecation together=. The two seem to have taken a little road trip to enjoy each other's company more. As usual, they are not posting each other on their social media platforms but their snaps are very similar, with backgrounds matching on both.

Supa Mega is known to love going away with his partners and usually documents his moments publicly but this time he is being very cautious. He may be treading on the cautious side of life but on one of his Instagram captions, he did give an indication that he is on a vacation with his “secret santa”. The Fela in Versace hitmaker shared a series of snaps on Instagram and in his caption gave the photo credit to his “secret Santa” who is thought strongly to be Bragga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) This Christmas, the Yatch rapper received a Rolex from her “secret Santa '' who is speculated to be Supa Mega. One follower remarked on AKA’s Instagram post that the two rappers are calling each other “secret Santa”. @qondile_1 said, "So y’all call each other ’Secret Santa’...? Yazin sibadala."