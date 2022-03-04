AKA and Nadia Nakai finally make their relationship Instagram official

After months of trying to keep their romance out of the public eye, local rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai have finally confirmed that indeed they are a couple. The happy duo, in the wee hours of Friday morning, posted a boomerang video of themselves looking very boo'ed up.

Both Nadia and AKA used the same caption on their post, "Mega 2 Mega" but switched it up when it came to their emoji usage. Nadia used an inlove face, and Supa Mega used a purple heart and a flower. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Nadia also shared videos from their night out at Orthodox Vip Lounge. Judging from their snaps, AKA and Nadia were having a blast so much so that Nadia felt comfortable enough to post moments from their night out on her IG stories. Their Instagram post is the post that fans have been waiting for who have been puzzled that they are together on social media with their coordinating posts but have been mum on going public with their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Speculation that Nadia and AKA were romantically linked have been swirling since last year. Last Christmas, the “Yatch” rapper received a Rolex from her “secret Santa '' who is speculated to be Supa Mega. Earlier this year, AKA and Nadia went on a little baecation, nothing like time away for an in love couple to enjoy each other's company.

