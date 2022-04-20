AKA and Nadia Nakai release joint statement on rumoured altercation in Ghana

AKA has been accused of physical and verbal abuse once again. However, the “Fela in Versace” hitmaker and his rapper girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, have rubbished the rumours. It was reported in the Daily Sun recently that AKA allegedly assaulted Nakai and their promoter while in Accra, Ghana, for work purposes.

Story continues below Advertisment

AKA’s attorney, Rudolph Baloyi, issued a legal letter to the Daily Sun regarding their published story, which allegedly ‘defamed’ AKA insinuating that he assaulted Nakai and the promoter, has a temper and is violent. The legal letter stated that the online article be removed and a public apology be issued. Civil claims for damages to the value of R800 000 have also been instituted against Daily Sun. The online article has since been removed by Daily Sun.

The couple also issued a joint statement on Twitter in which they refuted the altercation claims. “We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. “What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

Story continues below Advertisment