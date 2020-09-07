AKA apologises for no new content on AKA TV

Rapper AKA has apologised to his fans for delays on his mobile app, AKA TV. The star took to Twitter to apologise to subscribers of the app, which he launched earlier this year. He said that he was busy moving things around for a better experience. “Apologies with the delay of new content on the #AKA TV app. I’m busy moving some things around in terms of the business model and on the technical side for a better all-round experience. In the meantime, there will be no amount coming off your account. Thanks”, he tweeted. Apologies with the delay of new content on the #AKATV app. I’m busy moving some things around in terms of the business model and on the technical side for a better all round experience. In the meantime there will be no amount coming off your account. Thanks. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 1, 2020 When the streaming channel was launched in May it got off to a rocky start with technical challenges.

The app, which is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, carries a monthly subscription R49.99.

Subscribers will be treated with a host of content from the Jika hitmaker, who previously said that The Supa Mega Show would include exclusive live performances like his recent AKA Orchestra On The Square that was held at the Sun Arena in 2019 and exclusive new songs.

He also said he would be interviewing his celebrity friends and let his fans see the things he's often privy too.

Taking to Twitter at the time, AKA updated his fans on the status of the app.

"Couple technical issues but please be patient, it’s Day 1. We’ll work hard to get everything 100% perfect. #AKATV", he wrote.

His fans were not annoyed at the news. Instead, they supported him saying that they will wait for as long as it takes. Other fans posted pictures of their receipts of their subscription.