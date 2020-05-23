AKA apologises to Sizwe Dhlomo for tarnishing grandpa's legacy

Local rapper AKA has issued an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo after he tried to tarnish the Newzroom Afrika host's family legacy during their twar. In case you missed it, the ongoing twar between AKA and Sizwe has involved many twists and turns, with fellow rappers Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest even ending up being in the mix. The back-and-forth online spat all started with Supa Mega's rant about his Reebok deal earlier in the week. Sizwe spoke openly about AKA to various people on social media and things took a turn when the "Fela In Versace" rapper fired back, leading to threats of a physical confrontation, back and forth. AKA then took at Isaac Dhlomo, Sizwe's grandfather, questioning how the family had a farm during Apartheid.

Defending his grandfather's legacy, Sizwe set the record straight.

The time for tweets is over, only actions now. but for those interested in my family, our history with the struggle movement is very well documented. From Inkosi uAlbert Luthuli, who was friends with my grandfather. To ANC meetings at our family home. This is who we are! pic.twitter.com/8JkIeFPyEH — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 20, 2020

On Saturday, the "Baddest" rapper issued an apology to Sizwe's family, along with his "friends" and "comrades" that were offended by AKA's tweets about Isaac Dhlomo.

He said: "I would like to apologize not to just the entire Dhlomo family but also the friends and comrades offended by my tweets last week.

"After educating myself properly about the sacrifices made by Sizwe’s grandfather and others close to him, I realize how reckless and stupid that was."

I would like to apologize not to just the entire Dhlomo family but also the friends and comrades offended by my tweets last week. After educating myself properly about the sacrifices made by Sizwe’s grandfather and others close to him, I realize how reckless and stupid that was. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 23, 2020

Furthermore, AKA said that they have cleared the air and things between them are good, essentially ending their twar.

The post read: "Myself & @SizweDhlomo have ironed out all our issues and from here on out ... we straight.

"We realized we go too far back for things to be this way. Doesn’t mean we won’t disagree from time to time but that’s how it’s gonna be."