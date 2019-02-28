AKA. Picture: African News Agency/ANA

While AKA considers changing his stage name, he might want to postpone it until after the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards because the "Fela in Versace" hitmaker has just received his first nomination. Super Mega — who is up for the Favourite South African Star award alongside actress Nomzamo Mbatha, rugby player Siya Kolisi, cricket player Kagiso Rabada and "Idols SA" judge and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo — took to social media to encourage fans to vote.

Sharing his nomination poster with fans on Wednesday, the 31-year-old rapper wrote: "Thank You @NickAfrica for nominating me for the #KCA’s 2019 Please make sure you use the hashtag #VoteAKA & #KCA when commenting. That’s the way to vote ... Kairo wants to go to LA and get slimed(me too actually) so let’s get on it! (sic)

Hosted by DJ Khaled, the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be held on 23 March at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

See how to vote for the other SA nominees below.