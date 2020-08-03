AKA: 'Black is King my a**'

Rapper AKA has taken to social media to vent his frustration about the alleged crackdown on anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe. The “Fela In Vesace“ rapper said that too many South Africans are worried about the Black Lives Matter movement overseas to notice the alleged injustice on their own doorstep. According to AFP and other news outlets, police cracked down on protests in the country on Friday, with award-winning novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga among those arrested. Government authorities have banned the demonstrations, which were held on the second anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election, to address alleged state corruption and the country's collapsing economy. AKA has always been outspoken on matters about the continent and took to Twitter this past weekend to send love and support to those struggling in Zimbabwe.

“Sending love to the megacy in Zimbabwe. I hope y’all good. I would say, 'I’m praying for you' but that’s a bit overdone. I’d rather just say you’re on my mind, and I hope you will be victorious soon.”

The “Energy” hitmaker went on to criticise South Africans who he said were too focused on the Black Lives Matter movement overseas to notice the struggles of their neighbours.

“Imagine your fellow Africans are too busy focused on #BLM happening 15,000km away to care about those very same black lives next door. Black is King my a**. Stay strong Zimbabwe,” he wrote.

Imagine your fellow Africans too busy focused on #BLM happening 15 000 kms away to care about those very same black lives NEXT DOOR. Black is King my ass. Stay Strong ZIMBABWE 💛💚❤️🖤 ... — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 2, 2020

He urged fans to “spread awareness about what’s going on in Zimbabwe”, saying people need our help.

He also added that many Zimbabwean celebs were perhaps too scared to speak out against their government, fearing for their safety after a tweep pointed out that Zimbabwean celebrities were saying nothing.