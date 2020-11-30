AKA blows off The Shade Room comparing Cruz Banana to Got2B Glued hair spray

AKA has received some interesting reactions following the announcement of his launching Cruz Banana Deluxe Vodka, and The Shade Room also decided to be a bit spicy.

The poplar Instagram blogging gossip page shared a picture of Cruz Banana Deluxe Vodka alongside a bottle of Got2B Glued hair spray – which is a popular product used by those who wear wigs, in the installation process.

In the now-deleted post, they made fun of the new flavour, comparing it to the popular hairspray since they do have a number of similarities looks-wise.

They said in the post: “Not #CruzVodka looking like a can of #Got2Be freezing spray”.

The “Cross My Heart” hitmaker got a screenshot of the post and said: ”People hating got my product on The Shade Room. Now 21.5 million more people know about #BananaDeluxe ... thank you so much! Keep it up!!!“