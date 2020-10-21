AKA calls the AU a joke, takes a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local rapper AKA called the African Union (AU) a joke amid the ongoing End SARS protests in Nigeria. SARS is the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The “Energy” hitmaker has been one of many local and international celebrities including Cardi B and Wizkid who have spoken out about about police brutality in that country. On Wednesday he posted: How can a government have no regard for the life of its citizens? “How can people shoot to KILL there (sic) own countrymen and women? This is insane. We are living in an insane time in human history. #EndSARS Sending LOVE & STRENGTH to NAIJA.“ Following this, AKA took aim at the AU, calling the continental body a “joke“ and also taking a shot at President Cyril Ramaphosa who is the current chairperson.

The African Union is a joke. What’s worse, is that Cyril Ramaphosa is its President. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020

AKA also said that Africans leaders don’t hold each other accountable when there is civil unrest in their countries.

Quoting English historian John Dalberg-Acton, he said “absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

AFRICAN LEADERS ABSOLUTELY SUCK AT CALLING OUT OTHER AFRICAN LEADERS BECAUSE ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020

He said 60% of Africa’s population is 25 and younger while the average age of the 10 oldest leaders is 78, and the “real reason they don’t give a s*** about our futures is because they won’t be around to see it”.

60% of Africa’s population is under 25 years old. The average age of its 10 oldest leaders is 78. The real reason they don’t give a shit about our futures is because they won’t be around to see it. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 21, 2020

Nigeria is currently in its second week of nationwide protests against police brutality.

The protests started after a video circulated last week that reportedly showed members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, “SARS”, shooting a man and driving off.

The squad is a controversial unit of the Nigerian police force, which human rights groups have blamed for widespread abuses, including torture and killings.

Young people in Nigeria have led the protests, saying they bear the brunt of police brutality.