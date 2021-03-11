AKA, Cassper Nyovest & Boity condemn actions taken at Wits student protest

Local celebrities have expressed their anger at the South African Police Services (SAPS) following the clash that happened at the Wits students’ protest in Johannesburg, on Wednesday. The students took to the streets, demanding free education and to be allowed to register for the new academic year, despite their historic debt to the institution. The students are also demanding financial aid for those that could not afford tuition, registration and accommodation. But what started out as a peaceful march by the students to protest against financial exclusion and funding, led to the tragic death of a bystander. The Independent Police Investigations Directorate (IPID) has, on Thursday, identified the man who was shot and killed during clashes between police and protesting students as Mthokozisi Ntumba.

Recent reports have confirmed that Ntumba, who was not part of the students’ protests, was shot and killed by the police while he was walking from a doctor’s room in Braamfontein.

A video clip of the incident went viral, along with other footages showcasing the police firing rubber bullets at protesting students.

Some videos of wounded students also started making the rounds on social media.

“About five suspects were arrested and charged with public violence but police continue to monitor the situation,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

IOL reported that two student journalists, who were reporting on the protests, were among those wounded by police’s rubber bullets.

One of the wounded student journalists, Nondu Lehutso, took to Twitter to relay the incident, and that she had been transferred to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, because the rubber bullet wound was deep.

Gauteng police also confirmed that five students were arrested during the protest.

Local celebrities including AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Boity joined thousands of South Africans who took to different social media platforms to express their anger at what happened with many referring to it as police brutality.

Below are some of the reactions from Twitter.

“Black bodies mean absolutely nothing in this country,” expressed rapper and TV personality Boity.

“We should not have to fight for our right to education, we can’t keep on saying that education is the key to a prosperous life and yet try and block people of limited means who understand the value of it.

“Education is a basic human right not a luxury. #witsprotest,” commented reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida.

“The sad thing is that no one will be held accountable for this. And promises of free eduction were made#witsprotest,” wrote Gospel sensation Dr Tumi Makweya.

“Really it's stand up and get murdered! That's it. Now they'll get a minister to say some sh*t to distract us from the fact that they are out to silence us forever and the police are happy to oblige because what's an oath to the people when I have a gun,” tweeted hip hop star Kwesta.

“Yoh!!!! This is sad heartbreaking... This man must be arrested and an example needs to be made... It can't be business as usual.

“What was the reason for this innocent man to be killed so brutally? #witsprotest @CyrilRamaphosa,” added rapper Cassper.

“Students having to fight for wanting access to education is the most saddest thing ever! #witsprotest,” wrote actor and model Mohale Motaung.

