AKA celebrates settling his debt with the taxman
Local rapper AKA has reason to celebrate as he has settled his debt with the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
For the longest time, AKA has made headlines for his tax woes, with him being no stranger to being in trouble with the taxman.
However, the award-winning rapper is now singing a different tune after settling a whooping tax bill of R5 million.
In celebration, AKA posted on his official social media accounts that he doesn't owe the government anything along with a picture of the Sars statement of account.
“Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thang. Hallelujah Raising hands … (oh yes you read correctly, that is 5 MILLION … in tax, no kizzy, no Billed cap) … ” AKA said.
Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thang. Hallelujah 🙌🏼 … (oh yes you read correctly, that is 5 MILLION … in tax, no kizzy, no 🧢) … pic.twitter.com/MeruOs5YUX— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 10, 2022
The account statement is from 2017 till this year February and after settling all that he owed, his balance is R0.00.
AKA has been working behind the scenes to get his tax affairs in order.
It seems his tweet last year in March reminding everyone that it was tax season was more than friendly advice but something he was actually putting in practice.
It’s tax season yall!! Make sure you don’t fumble the bag 💼 ... stay out of those Sunday papers ya heard!!! 😊— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 3, 2021
In 2019, Sunday World reported that the rapper had been slapped with a tax bill of almost R400 000 in unpaid income tax.
The publication reported that Sars obtained judgment to attach the rapper's assets after he failed to settle the huge tax bill.
Prior to that in 2017, the rapper reportedly owed Sars at least R2 million, this was revealed during his spat with his former record label Vth Season.