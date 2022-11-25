AKA claims he was hacked after tweeting new R2 million ride is a ‘company car’

Last week, AKA took to social media to show off a new ride to his growing car collection. In a video shared on his Instagram, the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker revealed and posed in front of his latest purchase, a new BMW X7 M50i. “Today is the day,” he said excitedly in the video. “We are here at Dada Motors Potch. They always sort me out, shout out Fayaz and uncle over there. It’s a Friday, it’s a holy day, we give thanks today. Shout out to Dada Motors Potch and the whole team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Now, a week after he made the announcement, AKA said the new ride is a “company car”. The rapper has since deleted the tweet. While he defos seems to have been joking, some Twitter users have been lapping it up. “It is company car. I told them but they insist that AKA is fully loaded,” said @MphowaMoletlane. It is company car. I told them but they insist that AKA is fully loaded. — The 8th Wonder (@MphowaMoletlane) November 22, 2022 Another user, @BrianWorldwide2 then responded, “It's his car can’t u see he's playing.”

It's his car cant u see he's playing. — Mr🚨 Bragging Rights (@Brianworldwide2) November 22, 2022 AKA then took to Twitter shortly afterwards to say he’d been hacked: “Apologies Megacy… somebody just hacked into my account tweeting about nonsense. Cars and companies and stuff … sorry you had to see that. 🙏🏽” Hmmm, at this point, who knows.

