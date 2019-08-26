Meet rap's new Englishmeister, AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper AKA claims he is one of the reasons South African rappers can use English in their music. 

The "Fela in Versace" rapper posted a series of tweets over the weekend highlighting his contributions to the South African hip hop scene. 

He started his tweets by saying he was one of the reasons local rappers were able to use more English in their songs, using "Victory Lap" as one of the reasons. 

Supa Mega also said he had dedicated 17 years of his life to SA hip hop and had the longest run at the top of the local hip hop industry. 

Hip Hop heads quickly jumped into his mentions with the Megacy agreeing with the "Jive" rapper while Cassper Nyovest's fans brought up the "Move For Me" rapper's contributions.

AKA recently, at the Loeries, spoke about the significance of brand partnerships during his "AKA on Urban Culture: How brands can fit in and stand out" talk. 