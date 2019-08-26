Meet rap's new Englishmeister, AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper AKA claims he is one of the reasons South African rappers can use English in their music. The "Fela in Versace" rapper posted a series of tweets over the weekend highlighting his contributions to the South African hip hop scene.

He started his tweets by saying he was one of the reasons local rappers were able to use more English in their songs, using "Victory Lap" as one of the reasons.

I am one of the reasons you can rap in English. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019

I realized that a lot of fans & people in the game now don’t even know the words to Victory Lap. It’s before their time. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019

Supa Mega also said he had dedicated 17 years of his life to SA hip hop and had the longest run at the top of the local hip hop industry.

I’ve dedicated 17 YEARS of my life ... straight, no breaks ... to making music. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019

I’ve had the longest run at the top in SA Hip Hop history. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019

Hip Hop heads quickly jumped into his mentions with the Megacy agreeing with the "Jive" rapper while Cassper Nyovest's fans brought up the "Move For Me" rapper's contributions.

preach mega preaachhhh pic.twitter.com/MU8R8QIMoh — MYSTIC SLICK _9 NINE (@mysticNinenine) August 24, 2019

Literally the Cristiano Ronaldo of SA Hip Hop — Dames, My naam is Adriaanus. (@Ashley_Makgatho) August 24, 2019

Cassper is still alive mega stop embarrassing yourself🚶‍♂️😐 pic.twitter.com/6U2evvoCEg — keletso (@keletsoMaphaks) August 24, 2019

Dude you should have kept that to yourself pic.twitter.com/P6NF7Nn1gs — BRIAN🏀JAMBATANI (@stxnkie_jb) August 25, 2019

AKA recently, at the Loeries, spoke about the significance of brand partnerships during his "AKA on Urban Culture: How brands can fit in and stand out" talk.