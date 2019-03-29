AKA. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, who doesn’t mince his words especially on social proved the phrase “a picture is worth ten thousand words,” right when he posted an image of watermelon on his Twitter timeline. This following a release of Ciroc’s new summers flavours that include a watermelon, that got that got tongues wagging on social media.

His arch-rival Cassper Nyovest mocks the "Fela In Versace" star when on his banging track "Monate Mpolaye", the popular verses on the track states "“Se reng Ciroc mo ngwaneng...ga re batle magapu,” which loosely translates to “we don’t want watermelons”.

The Megacy had a blast on Twitter yesterday, bashing Cassper for his diss gone wrong track, with many reminding him that he doesn't own the alcohol brand Ciroc, he is merely the brand ambassador.

Then SupaMega dropped the bomb response:

Cassper became the Ciroc ambassador in 2017, AKA bagged a sweeter deal with Cruz a year later.

And all hell broke loose on the Twitter corridors.

😂😂😂😂 I can't. I was waiting for this tweet...



Watermelon? Watermelooooo??? pic.twitter.com/hmicmRkaiW — Tumi (@TrapandLos) March 28, 2019

This is what happens when your NOT "AT THE TABLE WITH THE BOSSES

NOW YOU NEED TO TABLE UP YOUR LOSSES" pic.twitter.com/MiSgI0wIZz — Pharaoh (@Pharoah97) March 28, 2019

Instead of just getting a lump sum for the deal, AKA earns royalties on a per-bottle-sold basis, which has now become a norm with most celebrities such as Diddy who has a 50/50 split deal with Ciroc.

Got tell them re batla magapu mo 🍉💯 pic.twitter.com/gNqli5RTqJ — Saint MJ (@Mpho_Blackstone) March 28, 2019

After that response, tweeps wait with baited breath for Cassper's clap back.