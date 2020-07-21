AKA claps back at those saying he is in financial trouble

AKA is known for letting his social media followers know exactly how he feels and his tweets about how the entertainment industry may be doomed by the pandemic have been no exception. The award-winning rapper recently told his followers on social media that he's on “his last million” and that he's worried about his finances as an artist. Then, after his tweet about the government's “lack of intervention” to save the music industry, some tweeps assumed the rapper was in financial trouble and they said as much in his mentions. However, the “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker made it clear that he's got multiple income streams and that he did not depend on gigs. “I feel sorry for the artists who depend on gigs to put a plate on the table,” one tweep replied to AKA's tweet.

I feel sorry for the artist's who depend on gigs in order to put a plate on the table 😣 pic.twitter.com/gjmG3VDhbX — Mendie.M🇿🇦 (@AmieMbhele_) July 14, 2020

“The same AKA was once asking people if they were enjoying their king pie while he eats his lobster lunch ... now look,” said another.

“I don't feel sorry for them. They spend money on useless, expensive things. They don't invest. They must sell all their Gucci things,” added another.

AKA was not here to let people go on with the assumption that his financial situation is dire and hit back.

“Sorry to break it to you, but I don’t depend on gigs to survive. I made my lamb stew with a nice pinotage this evening. Now look at you,” AKA said.

Sorry to break it to you, but I don’t depend on gigs to survive. I made my lamb stew with a nice Pinotage this evening. Now look at you. 👀 https://t.co/IHNTzUxi5q — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 19, 2020

The rapper said his followers needed to realise that some of the things he spoke about were not necessarily for him or about him.

Some of his tweets, AKA said, were to raise awareness for the “less fortunate” or “less outspoken” peers.

“Just because I’m comfortable doesn’t mean I shouldn’t fight for others,” he said.