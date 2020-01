AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle









AKA has confirmed that he and DJ Zinhle have split, again. After weeks of speculation and subtle hints on social media, rapper AKA has confirmed that he and DJ Zinhle have split.

The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker revealed the news in an interview on Metro FM on Wednesday afternoon.

In the interview with DJs Sphectacula and Naves, he said that he went on holiday “as a single man” for the first time in years.





“It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years,” he said.





Although Sphectacula and Naves tried to get AKA to speak more on his relationship status, he did not go into details about the split but said he was “re-centering” himself for 2020.





“It was a bit different but you know it was a boys trip and it was all about just re-centering myself for 2020. We have so much coming up this year. I’m just getting myself in the right frame of mind to continue to dominate the radio, the charts and everything else.”





AKA. Picture: Instagram

The status of the couples relationship came into question when they took separate holidays.





AKA jetted off to South Korea while Zinhle flew to Mauritius with her BFF, Pearl Thusi. The former couple did not comment on the allegations of a split but they did unfollow each other on Instagram.