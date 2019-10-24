AKA. Picture: Instagram

Following the announcement that Burna Boy would be coming to Mzansi for the Africans Unite concert, AKA decided to take the Nigerian star up on his "pull up" threat. In September after the xenophobic attacks in the country the "Ja Ara E" rapper tweeted that he would "not ever go to South Africa again for any reason until the South African government wakes the f**k up and really performs a miracle".

He then put his crosshairs on the "Fela In Versace" rapper then posted and quickly deleted: "And @akaworldwide i knew you was retarded but I didn't know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you you better have a big security bro,On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it."

Fans of both rappers found this tweet strange since they worked together on their chart-topping song "All Eyes On Me" back in 2014 and have never had a public spat.

However, the screenshots of the tweet were already taken and AKA also didn't forget what Burna Boy said and quote tweeted IOL Entertainment's post and said: "I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country."