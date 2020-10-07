AKA defends DJ Zinhle against trolls amid bubbly CEO reveal

AKA came out guns blazing in defence of DJ Zinhle, his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, when he told a troll not to try and discredit Zinhle’s success by involving him. While Mzansi was celebrating DJ Zinhle’s incredible milestone, following the announcement on Tuesday that the queen of the decks has made boss moves in the alcohol industry by becoming the CEO of a French bubbly brand, Boulevard Nectar Rosè, someone decided to drag AKA into the mix. The rapper and music producer did not appreciate it and he quickly put Twitter user @YoungFeregamo in his place. “@akaworldwide lost a real one...rare breed I tell you,” tweeted @YoungFeregamo in response to Zinhle’s big announcement. But it was not long before the “Fela In Versace” star shut down the snide remark made about him amid Zinhle’s moment of glory.

“It’s weird how you can try and troll the pioneer of this entire industry, while trying to discredit her success by involving me. Leave it alone man,” said AKA.

The Megacy applauded AKA for what many referred to as a“ mature response”.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

Zinhle revealed this week that she had acquired equity in an international alcohol brand, Boulevard Nectar Rosè, and has also been appointed as its new CEO.

The move sees Zinhle become the first local artist to obtain equity in an international brand.

In her communication on the business deal, the world-renowned deejay and businesswoman said: "For me, the perfect business acquisition has to share great synergy with who I am, not only as a DJ, but as a woman. I'd like to think I am the perfect mix between power and sophisticated and the Boulevard brand mirrors that nicely.”

She added: “I see great potential for Boulevard Rosè to go to new heights with my signature touch."

Fans took to social media to celebrate and congratulate DJ Zinhle.

Below are some of the reactions:

“Heres’ a new boss bi*** on this Boulevard! Tell your friends to tell their friends!!!!

I’m so proud of you babe!!! I wanna be just like you when I grow up! 💗🍾 @djzinhle,“ posted actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi.

“A Toast to The Boulevard Boss🥂 @djzinhle we love you so much!! Keep winning so we can keep celebrating😅💃🏾 #BoulevardxDJZinhle,” commented radio and TV personality Nomuzi Mabena.

“Boss Bi*** Moves”, added radio and TV personality Somizi.