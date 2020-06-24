AKA defends his comments on selling alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic
AKA has defended his stance on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.
The rapper, who is a brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka and has his own watermelon-flavoured vodka range, weighed in on the conversation after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his thoughts on alcohol being the main factor in the rise of Covid-19 cases.
Supa Mega felt Sizwe was being unfair for criticising the sale of alcohol, mainly because that is a source of income for the rapper during the lockdown.
“Chief. It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand,” he said.
The "Python" rapper also hit back at those that suggested that his alcohol brand was causing more harm than good in society, and led to abuse or death.
"Firstly, it’s not a hustle. It’s a business. Secondly, people die from high cholesterol but Chicken Licken is still open okay?" he shot back at a tweep said that women and children faced abuse by their intoxicated partners.
Firstly, it’s not a hustle. It’s a business. Secondly, people die from high cholesterol but Chicken Licken is still open okay? https://t.co/dagsqcXOkB— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 23, 2020
Sizwe also fired back at AKA, suggesting that perhaps he should try selling a non-alcoholic version of his beverages.
Sell watermelon juice B. https://t.co/RkCdh8165W— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) June 23, 2020
This is not the first time Sizwe and AKA have exchanged words on Twitter.
In May, the pair had a week-long twar which was fueled by Sizwe's comments on the rapper's public meltdown over his deal with Reebok.
During the feud, Sizwe claimed AKA was a talented artist, but not a good businessman.
The twar went as far as dragging rappers Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick into it.