AKA defends his comments on selling alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic

AKA has defended his stance on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

The rapper, who is a brand ambassador of Cruz Vodka and has his own watermelon-flavoured vodka range, weighed in on the conversation after media personality Sizwe Dhlomo expressed his thoughts on alcohol being the main factor in the rise of Covid-19 cases.

Supa Mega felt Sizwe was being unfair for criticising the sale of alcohol, mainly because that is a source of income for the rapper during the lockdown.

“Chief. It’s bad as is without being able to do any shows. I also have a family to feed you understand,” he said.

The "Python" rapper also hit back at those that suggested that his alcohol brand was causing more harm than good in society, and led to abuse or death.