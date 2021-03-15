EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA defends Kairo’s 'weird' post about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Rapper AKA has come out guns blazing defending his daughter, Kairo Forbes.

This after social media users reacted to Kairo’s post about the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“Our nation has lost a king Hamba kahle Silo samabandla. King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu”, read the caption on Kairo’s post which was uploaded on Instagram. In it, she is seen wearing an African print outfit.

AKA then posted a screenshot of Kairo’s post on Twitter.

While he did not add a caption, he did post it with emojis of the South African flag and a crown.

Some Twitter users questioned the post.

While some suggested that the caption was written by the 5-year-old’s mother, DJ Zinhle, others felt that it was “weird”.

Hitting back at the critics, the Fela In Versace asked why Kairo honouring her heritage was weird.

“What’s weird? A 5-year-old celebrating/honouring her heritage?”, he wrote.

While another tweep said that Kairo was too young to know who the late king was, AKA hit back saying: “She also thinks the tooth fairy is real”.

See reactions below:

News of His Majesty’s death broke last week Friday. The monarch, who suffered from diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in hospital, Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi said.

Following the news of the king’s death, many local celebrities expressed their sadness. Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Pearl Thusi and DJ Tira all took to social media with messages of condolences.

“My condolences go out to the Zulu royal family and the Zulu nation. As much as we mourn iSilo, we applaud his leadership and legacy that span over 49 years of safeguarding our Zulu heritage”, Tira said in his post.

AKAKing Goodwill Zwelithini

