AKA defends Kairo’s 'weird' post about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper AKA has come out guns blazing defending his daughter, Kairo Forbes. This after social media users reacted to Kairo’s post about the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. “Our nation has lost a king Hamba kahle Silo samabandla. King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu”, read the caption on Kairo’s post which was uploaded on Instagram. In it, she is seen wearing an African print outfit. AKA then posted a screenshot of Kairo’s post on Twitter. While he did not add a caption, he did post it with emojis of the South African flag and a crown.

Some Twitter users questioned the post.

While some suggested that the caption was written by the 5-year-old’s mother, DJ Zinhle, others felt that it was “weird”.

Hitting back at the critics, the Fela In Versace asked why Kairo honouring her heritage was weird.

“What’s weird? A 5-year-old celebrating/honouring her heritage?”, he wrote.

What’s weird? A 5 year old celebrating/honouring her heritage? https://t.co/yFWJoiXDM7 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 12, 2021

While another tweep said that Kairo was too young to know who the late king was, AKA hit back saying: “She also thinks the tooth fairy is real”.

She also thinks the tooth fairy is real. https://t.co/WYeQaSe5v2 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 12, 2021

See reactions below:

This is weird, can kids even be kids anymore? 😔 — Grandson of Rocks (@Kamohelo_Moloii) March 12, 2021

this is weird — BABY PETTY (@Iam_phila_) March 12, 2021

Bruh .she doesnt even have an idea — 💀 (@__greyyyy) March 12, 2021

Zinhle wrote this — Matodzi Bendami 🇿🇦 (@BendamiMatodzi) March 12, 2021

News of His Majesty’s death broke last week Friday. The monarch, who suffered from diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in hospital, Prince Mangosutho Buthelezi said.

Following the news of the king’s death, many local celebrities expressed their sadness. Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Pearl Thusi and DJ Tira all took to social media with messages of condolences.

“My condolences go out to the Zulu royal family and the Zulu nation. As much as we mourn iSilo, we applaud his leadership and legacy that span over 49 years of safeguarding our Zulu heritage”, Tira said in his post.