AKA delivers spicy clap back to his talk show critics

Rapper AKA, who never misses an opportunity to clap back at a hater, did not mince his words when responding to a Twitter user who criticised his TV talk show, “The Braai Show with AKA”. It all started when the TL got to talking about the popularity of the show and whether South Africa needs another celebrity-driven talk show. One user weighed in, saying people had better ideas than “celebrity interviewing celebrity” and just needed a chance. “Honestly we've got better ideas than these celebrity interviewing celebrity shows that are popular now, but no-one is willing to give us a chance because we don't have a million followers on social media. Mara ku shap,” he wrote. While users continued to debate the claim, AKA loaded his gun and cleared for aim.

“Ideas are like a**holes. Everyone has them”, he said.

Ideas are like assholes. Everyone has them. https://t.co/BTXiEXYu6n — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 18, 2020

“The Braai Show with AKA” was launched earlier this year and first aired on the rapper's new digital platform, AKA TV.

So far, some of his guests on the show have been transport minister Fikile Mbalula, DJ Tira, rapper Moozlie and TV personality Siya “Scoop” Makhathini.

In May, AKA revealed that he spent more than R5m on AKA TV. The Supa Mega launched the platform earlier this year with a monthly subscription fee of R49.

In an interview with Ms Cosmo on 5FM YouTube TV channel, AKA explained that he came up with the idea to “stay ahead of the curve”.

“AKA TV was put together without the thought of quarantine or this whole thing happening. It just so happens that you've got to stay prepared and stay ahead of the curve.

“It was something that I've always wanted to do ... it just so happened that the whole thing came, and now it looks like I planned this whole thing, which I did, but I did not plan for it to work out like this.”