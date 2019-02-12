AKA. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA pulled through on his promise of sponsoring Wits students with food on Monday as well as the R100 000 he donated to the SRC humanitarian fund. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Supa Mega shared his sentiments regarding the Wits saga saying, "I’ve been following the saga unfolding at WITS and I feel like something needs to be done for these kids.

These are the very same people we ask for support from when we as public figures need something, yet our indifference and silence in times like these is deafening."

The "Fela in Versace" rapper then went on to say that he donated R100 000 to the Wits SRC Humanitarian fund and that he would pay a visit the next day to hand out fast food to the students protesting.

AKA shared pictures and video from his visit on Monday and thanked the Wits SRC for allowing him to come to the campus and said it was an awesome experience.

