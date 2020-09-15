AKA drops 'Bhovamania' tracklist including a ’Mufasa’ song

AKA has dropped the tracklist for his upcoming project, “Bhovamania”, and a track called “Mufasa” has grabbed everyone’s attention. The highly anticipated follow-up album to the rapper’s last project, “Touch My Blood”, seems moving along swiftly. Taking to his social media pages over the weekend, the “Jika” hitmaker shared the prospective tracklist for “Bhovamania”. 💜🐺 pic.twitter.com/SrsawPpsV7 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 12, 2020 “It seems u can't be relevant without mentioning Cassper,” commented @Juntam007. It seems u can't be relevant without mentioning Cassper pic.twitter.com/40NAd987DU — Junta (@Juntam007) September 12, 2020 However, the “Mufasa” track had tweeps wondering if it was about his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest, since he refers to him as the “Disney lion”.

“There's no way you can shine without him, you not on your peak you on your twilight… Your songs didn't chart not even payola saved them,” said @BongsTheOnlyBo1.

There's no way you can shine without him, you not on your peak you on your twilight... Your songs didn't chart not even payola saved them pic.twitter.com/MrF3SL8XQA — @BongsTheOnlyBoy (@BongsTheOnlyBo1) September 12, 2020

“I swear everyone will listen mufasa first,” commented @HonoBoy_.

I swear everyone will listen mufasa first pic.twitter.com/NmXA8XOBdY — ZMWSP ˢᵀ-💡💡💡💡💡 (@HonoBoy_) September 12, 2020

“And now you have confirmed it, you have no career without Cassper Nyovest,” @Milwane.

And now you have confirmed it, you have no career without Cassper Nyovest. 😂😂😂 — Milwane Motshabi🇿🇦 (@Milwane) September 12, 2020

The Friday Night (Cassper) rapper dropped his new album Any Minute Now (AMN) on Friday and celebrated the birth of his son Khotso over the weekend, who was also the inspiration for the album.

The 21-track album features the crème de la crème of local and international legends, the likes of legendary Motswako group, Morafe (Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo’Molemi and Towdee Mac), award-winning afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, Busiswa, American rapper Boogie, and the first lady of Family Tree, Nadia Nakai.

The super talented Langa Mavuso and American singer Anthony Hamilton are also form part of the album. Tellaman, Phantom Steeze and YoungstaCPT also feature.

The album also features legendary kwaito star, Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini, and the kings of hip hop, Pro Kid and HHP.