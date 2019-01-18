AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA clearly had time earlier this week when he took to Twitter to endorse the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the upcoming national elections. In a series of tweets, the "Fela in Versace" rapper revealed that he's voting for the ANC, although he doesn't know why. Once tweeps got wind of his post, AKA - real name Kiernan Forbes - emphasised that while he's not trying to be an "influencer" and was speaking for himself, and not as a "paid representative of the ANC".

Use your brain. Do you think I would be able to tweet that I’m not sure why I’m voting ANC if the ANC was paying me to tweet? https://t.co/A31BbaqpTM — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019

I am not an influencer nor am I contracted or paid in any shape or form by the ANC. I have a platform as a leader in my private capacity as a citizen of the country that I love. I will speak as I see fit with my own beliefs and nobody can silence me or put a price on my voice. https://t.co/9HamKZQgXH — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019

He did, however, encourage peeps to cast their vote as he reminded them of the South Africans who lost their lives during the struggle but not before putting fans on blast for calling on celebrities to "speak out" and then telling them to stay out of politics.

But whatever party you decide you are behind 🗳 ... YOU MUST REGISTER TO VOTE. It’s the very right to VOTE that generations of South Africans literally died for and we owe them at least that much. The Youth cannot be THAT disconnected from our history and our struggle. 🇿🇦 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019

One last thing . don’t tell celebs to stay out of politics and then complain when you need them to speak out and they don’t. #OccupyClifton: Our Celebs are so and so and such and such ... “ #Elections: “Stay out of politics.” Pick a side. Stick to it. 🤙🏽 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019

After speaking his mind, the rapper ended the conversation in true AKA style with quick flex and a joke. "Ok ... back to my baller a** vacation. Paid for by the ANC, " he wrote.

Ok ... back to my baller ass vacation. Paid for by the ANC. 😂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2019