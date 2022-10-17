Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
AKA: ‘For what it’s worth I’m just happy to be alive’

AKA. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Rapper AKA’s life was turned upside down when his fiancé Nelli Tembe tragically died after falling from the balcony of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021.

Her death rocked his life and, for a while thereafter, AKA retreated from the spotlight. In interviews since, he described that time as the “worst in his life” as he battled with his mental state. His music also took a back seat.

A year and a half later, Super Mega seems to be happy to be alive and is doing what he loves. He recently dropped “Lemons (Lemonade)”, featuring Nasty C, which has fans wanting more.

The rap star took to Twitter to let his fans know he is “happy to be alive” and is doing what he loves.

“Hey … for what it’s worth I’m just happy to be alive, busy and doing what I love again,” adding that “Everything else right now is just a bonus.”

The Megacy jumped into the comments to let AKA know that happiness looks good on him.

“Love that for you ! Being in a good place looks good on you,” wrote @Aman_Vuitton.

@JulianM53948697 said: “Bro so good to have you back.”

@atnkosi07 wrote: “True! Being a alive is the greatest gift… being alive assures us that God has something bigger in store for us.”

@BellzSeisa commented: “Love this for you Mega. You deserve it.”

Meanwhile, the hitmaker’s 2018 song “All Eyes On Me”, featuring Burna Boy, Da L.E.S. and JR, is less than 2000 streams away from reaching a staggering eight million streams on the popular music streaming platform Spotify.

His new song “Lemons (Lemonade)” has also been placed first in the Durban Youth Radio 105.1 FM’s Top 5 song in the country, beating K.O’s “Sete” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”.

