AKA hits back at Boity's 'roach' comment

Local rapper AKA seems to have taken aim at Boity for calling South African men roaches.

In case you missed it, Boity ruffled feathers on Wednesday when shared her disdain for South African men after YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase faced a backlash for saying in a video that she goes on dates with several men at a time. This led to her being s*** shammed. She responded to the criticism on her Instagram Stories.

Replying to a tweet asking women to refrain from going back and forth with men trying to argue about Mihlali’s video, Boity said: ”They DGAF. Dont let the roaches bring you down to their level.“ (sic)

Responding to the hateful comments the “Bakae“ rapper posted: ”Men on this app are annoying. They want to threaten me and throw all sort of insults about my body, my sexuality, my intellect, my fertility, etc but they wanna throw b**** fits when I call them unemployed roaches? La nyela.“

The “Fela In Versace“ rapper seems to disagree with Boity calling men roaches and posted a rebuttal to her post, saying: ”Good morning brothers & sisters 💜 being unemployed does not make you a ’roach’, especially in these difficult times.