AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA hits back at those saying Kairo will be Cassper's daughter-in-law

1h ago

As news of rapper Cassper Nyovest expecting his first child broke, the mood went from a celebratory one to one that had many social media users feeling awkward. 

This is because as soon as some Twitter users heard that Cassper was going to become a father, they found a way to include his known rival, fellow rapper AKA into the equation by suggesting that AKA's daughter Kairo would be Cassper's unborn son's girlfriend. 

As Cassper hit the trends list so did Kairo as some tweeps suggested that any minute now Kairo would have a boyfriend. 

One user replied to Cassper's announcement tweet saying, "Kairo has a future boyfriend". 

While others jumped onto the bandwagon, AKA was not having this and hit back at those who he said were sexualising his daughter. 

"Your banner says “stop raping women” but you are here on Twitter talking about a 4 year old girl and an unborn baby boyfriend? Like, what is wrong with people?" was the Fela In Versace hitmaker's response to one tweep.

Many other Twitter users agreed with "Fela In Versace" hitmaker. 

See reactions below: 

AKACassper Nyovest

