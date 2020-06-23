AKA hits back at those saying Kairo will be Cassper's daughter-in-law

As news of rapper Cassper Nyovest expecting his first child broke, the mood went from a celebratory one to one that had many social media users feeling awkward. This is because as soon as some Twitter users heard that Cassper was going to become a father, they found a way to include his known rival, fellow rapper AKA into the equation by suggesting that AKA's daughter Kairo would be Cassper's unborn son's girlfriend. As Cassper hit the trends list so did Kairo as some tweeps suggested that any minute now Kairo would have a boyfriend. One user replied to Cassper's announcement tweet saying, "Kairo has a future boyfriend".

Kairo has a future boyfriend! pic.twitter.com/TR556QzyvK — anonymous (@itss_kael) June 22, 2020

While others jumped onto the bandwagon, AKA was not having this and hit back at those who he said were sexualising his daughter.

"Your banner says “stop raping women” but you are here on Twitter talking about a 4 year old girl and an unborn baby boyfriend? Like, what is wrong with people?" was the Fela In Versace hitmaker's response to one tweep.

Your banner says “stop raping women” but you are here on Twitter talking about a 4 year old girl and an unborn baby boyfriend? Like, what is wrong with people? https://t.co/uXcHMtyVcL — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 22, 2020

I swear at someone’s else’s parents, you sexualize my daughter. Oh yeah, I totally get it now. https://t.co/EZZZMYGThi — AKA (@akaworldwide) June 22, 2020

Many other Twitter users agreed with "Fela In Versace" hitmaker.

See reactions below:

Whoever brought Kairo into this Cass trend must fall pic.twitter.com/0s7zm29okd — Muvenda are na Sauce 😋😎 (@lesh_howard) June 22, 2020

You know I don't like AKA and I will never like him because of his arrogance but I can agree with him that you guys are sexualising his daughter with Cassper's unborn son. All those tweets about Kairo being "Simba's wife" are not funny they're basically part of rape culture — Dineo Ntswam (@DNtswam) June 22, 2020

Why bring Kairo in this? What does Cassper's child has to do with DJ Zinhle's child? Your madness and obsession with Kiernan is spilling. Where do you even begin to drag an innocent child? So, you guys are so invested in your hatred that you gave her a boyfriend already? TRASH pic.twitter.com/K7uDlOuMLX — Kairo Defense Force! ⚔️ (@ScelonG) June 22, 2020

Kairo is 4 or 5 years old but you're comfortable with even thinking about her in the context of dating and whatnot. I see why SA has such high cases of child molestation.

Nywe nywe "iTs JuST a jOKe".every joke has an underlying meaning and sexualizing a child is NEVER FUNNY pic.twitter.com/vNQGDkrYsl — Mwezi ♀️🌕 (@Yah_No_Weh) June 22, 2020