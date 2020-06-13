AKA inspires Fikile Mbalula to have his own TV show

Local rapper AKA finally dropped the first episode of "The Braai Show" on his new online channel, AKA TV. The streaming show which premiered on Wednesday featured Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. After watching the show. Mbalula seems inspired to start his own TV app, titled "Mega FIX TV" a cute combination of the minister’s nickname and Supa Mega. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mbalula saluted AKA and his team to a fabulous show, also expressing his gratitude thanking the rapper for hosting him, he said: “Maybe I should start a TV App and calling it’s MegaFIX TV? “I’ve now watched #TheBraaiShowon #AKATV Good job @akaworldwide...thank you for the engagement - big ups to your precessional production team.”

Maybe I should start a TV App and calling it’s MegaFIX TV ?



I’ve now watched #TheBraaiShowon #AKATV Good job @akaworldwide thank you for the engagement - big ups to your precessional production team. pic.twitter.com/OsLI5xxuxw — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 11, 2020

Watch the trailer below.

Some of the personalities featured on AKA TV include radio and television host TV, Siyabonga "Scoop" Makhathini, record label owner and musician DJ Tira and rapper Nomuzi Mabena.

Could it be that Mbalula is the one who ignited AKA’s interest in politics? This week, AKA revealed his plans to run for the presidency in 2024.

The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker is not playing games, he even posted a poll asking the Megacy who they will vote for in the next election.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote: “Who are you voting for in 2024”

The poll results are clear that AKA will be the newly elected president of South Africa, in 2014, as the MEG-A-CY is currently in the lead with nearly 60% votes, while EFF is lacking behind with just over 20%, while ANC is sitting on just over 17% and DA 2%.