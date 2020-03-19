AKA insults Cassper's manhood, says it's 'small'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The beef continues on Twitter between two of the country's top rappers, AKA and Cassper Nyovest. In the latest development of their twar, AKA bravely stated that his industry rivalry, Cassper "has a small d**k" due to taking too much steroids. In his ongoing Twitter tirade against Mufasa, the "Fela in Versace" singer said: "He takes too much steroids ... word on the street is that his d**k is small. *shrug* that’s what I heard from a few Huns ...".

He takes too much steroids . word on the street is that his dick is small. *shrug* that’s what I heard from a few Huns ... https://t.co/UKuQMMXbaO — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Cassper's fans were quick to jump in on the tweet in the rapper's defense, while AKA's fans added fuel to the ongoing fire.

Some fans even added media personality, Bonang's name to the twar saying that "Bonang told them about AKA's size a while ago" and that "he was a two minute man", while the rest had a good laugh at the tweet.

Here's what fans had to say:

This is really unnecessary — Scamto (@Scamto3) March 19, 2020

Don't you think you are too old for gossip? But what can you expect from a man dating a 21 year old 😒 — Chelsy (@Chelsylerato) March 19, 2020

I remember Bonang saying u have Foreskin....😂😂😂😂 — Odwa Lugongolo (@LugongoloOdwa) March 19, 2020

And that bothers you, why? — Snera (@Snerara) March 19, 2020

Rona bonang told us about yours — taucynthia (@taucynthia8) March 19, 2020

Why are straight men so concerned with each other's genitals? — Day 72 #90DaysWithoutSugar2020 (@KelEldine) March 19, 2020



