EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA insults Cassper's manhood, says it's 'small'

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

The beef continues on Twitter between two of the country's top rappers, AKA and Cassper Nyovest. 

In the latest development of their twar, AKA bravely stated that his industry rivalry, Cassper "has a small d**k" due to taking too much steroids. 

In his ongoing Twitter tirade against Mufasa, the "Fela in Versace" singer said: "He takes too much steroids ... word on the street is that his d**k is small. *shrug* that’s what I heard from a few Huns ...". 

Cassper's fans were quick to jump in on the tweet in the rapper's defense, while AKA's fans added fuel to the ongoing fire. 

Some fans even added media personality, Bonang's name to the twar saying that "Bonang told them about AKA's size a while ago" and that "he was a two minute man", while the rest had a good laugh at the tweet. 

Here's what fans had to say:


AKACassper Nyovest

Share this article:

Related Articles