AKA is set to wed Nelli Tembe

If everything goes according to plan, Mzansi will be soon be hearing wedding bells for Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his partner Nelli Tembe. Rapper and record producer AKA confirmed at the weekend that he is officially off the market. The “Jika” hitmaker paid lobola for his fiancée Nelli Tembe. AKA shared the exciting news on social media, posting snaps of himself accompanied by a group of men who appeared to his lobola delegation. The rapper simply captioned the post with cow and heart emojis.

In February the “All Eyez On Me” hitmaker set Twitter ablaze when he posted a cute snap of a diamond engagement ring displayed on Tembe’s ring finger, revealing that he has popped the question and his 21-year old partner has said “Yes”.

A month later, the star has paid lobola and the couple are preparing to walk down the aisle.

The love birds have been dating for just over a year.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, AKA, evidently chuffed about the most anticipated wedding of the year, shared: “The real question now is… who gon’put up them racks for the wedding content? *kanye voice* “who gon be the Medici Family?!?!” Lol. Tag your favourite broadcaster…”

In May 2020, following rumours of the rapper’s new love interest, AKA told his fans that for the first time in more than a decade he is enjoying every moment of dating a woman who isn’t a celebrity, making it clear that his girlfriend is incredibly private.

Even after she started dating one of Mzansi’s biggest rappers, Tembe’s Instagram profile has remained private, with just over 7k followers.

And while Tembe remains private, that has not to stopped AKA from flaunting the “love of his love” on social media.

Below are some of the cute moments when love-stricken AKA showed off his better half.

AKA has previously dated two of South Africa’s entertainment industry powerhouse Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle.

The duo up broke in December 2019, barely a year after rekindling their romance.

Before that the star dated Matheba, but their relationship ended in 2017.