AKA issues apology for using homophobic slur

Local rapper AKA has issued an apology for using the word "moffie" during his Twitter tirade about Cassper Nyovest. Taking to his Twitter page, the "Fela In Versace" rapper back-pedalled on his statement and said he would like to apologise to "anybody offended by" the use of moffie in his previous tweet. He goes on to say that he "thought it wasn’t a big deal" to use the word but he "understand(s) now that it’s not acceptable.. As a surprise to no one, AKA also said that when he loses his cool, he tend to lose it spectacularly. He ended his apology by saying that: "Sometimes your idiot self gets the better of you."

I’d like to apologize to anybody offended by my use of the word “Moffie” in a previous tweet. At some point, i thought it wasn’t a big deal to use this word. I understand now that it’s not acceptable. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2020

However, when I lose my cool, I tend to lose it spectacularly. I feel like I’ve been baited for a while now and I want blood. I hope people can forgive me for such a epic failure of judgement and hot headed ness. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2020

Sometimes your idiot self gets the better of you. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2020

This comes after the LGBTQI+ community dragged AKA for calling Cassper a moffie for not signing a contract for a boxing match that was set to take place in September.

In one of the responses to AKA's post, queer author and critical thinker Jamil F. Khan pointed out how queer men suffer from collateral damage when cisgender heteresexual men have patriarchal ego-fuelled fights.

He said: "Queer men will always be collateral damage for patriarchal ego matches. Nobody will bat an eyelid at the use of "moffie" here even though it's taunted us all our lives. I hope you two actually fight each other to death so we can rid ourselves of this pageantry for good."