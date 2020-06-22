EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Kairo Forbes and AKA. Picture: Twitter
AKA laughing stock after 'Mufasa' inspired Father’s Day gift

Kairo Forbes gifted AKA ‘Mufasa’ inspired for Father’s Day and tweeps had a filled day.

DJ Zinhle and AKA’s four-year-old daughter Kairo has become a social media sensation, like many celebs the tot tops social media trends for no apparent reason. 

On Sunday, AKA took to social media to share the cute Father’s Day surprise from his daughter.

In the video clip, Kairo is seen leading her father to the bedroom where his surprise awaited, a “Father’s Day card and some coffee”. 

She then gifted her father a card in the shape of a lion, which everyone referred to as Mufasa, Cassper Nyovest's nickname. 

"What is this, a lion?" enquired AKA. To which Kairo confirmed it is a lion. 

The card also had sweet tributes to his dad, which the doting dad read out loud. "Happy Father’s Day….shopping, movies, swimming, soccer, cuddles, fun... I love you dad."

“Oh baby thank you so much,” said Supa Mega.

The sweet message was received well as many were in the celebratory mood, as the fathers around the globe were honoured and recognised for their love and contributions to the lives of their children. 

Taking to Twitter, some found humour in the post, with others alluding at Kairo being a low-key Cassper fan.

See some of Twitter reactions below:


AKA

