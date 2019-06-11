AKA. Picture: Instagram



Local rapper AKA left fans fuming after he pulled out of a planned gig in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

Supa Mega, who is currently in America with his mother Lynn Forbes fulfilling his Reebok Ambassador duties, was scheduled to make an appearance at Culture Fest After Party.





The "Fela in Versace" rapper first stopped by the Reebok head office in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday and then headed to the Big Apple.





Supa Mega was supposed to host the Culture Fest After Party on Saturday night in Washington but cancelled two hours before his appearance tweeting: "Not gonna make it to DC tonight, apologies. ❤️"

Fans were already at the venue and tweeted out their frustration regarding the rapper pulled out of his engagement the last minute.

You don’t respect us n our love for you. You were at a boxing match since 6pm in NYC knowing we’re waiting for you. Then tweet us so late at 8:22pm. We brought other international friends to watch now we ended up looking like jokes.

We love you still though. Enjoy NYC — Philly Jawn (@bomela_phila) June 9, 2019

We’re at dirty Martini already 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/j9cHBHbUjd — Masibulele (@Masibulele_R23) June 9, 2019

Nothing new, you always dont pitch up😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/7q8E27B0XI — Lenzo #Fearless (@lenny_02094) June 9, 2019

AKA will also be heading to Los Angeles, California next week for the BET Awards where he is nominated for Best New International Act.