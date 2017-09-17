South African rapper AKA has slammed rumours that he is cheating on TV personality Bonang Matheba.

The star couple have been dating for two years.

Yesterday, Sunday Sun reported that the rapper was spotted with his alleged ‘side chick’ Nicole Nyaba at the viewing of Floyd Mayweather fight at Hard Rock Cafe in Sandton.

Nyaba, a model who doubles up as a video vixen, is popular on Instagram for sharing racy pictures.

She recently shared a picture of herself is posing in front of a BMW i8 that looks similar to the one AKA owns.

The Durban beauty has denied allegations of a secret love affair with AKA, while the rapper has slammed it as "bulls**t".

AKA reportedly told TshisaLIVE that the rumours "bullsh*t" and challenged anyone with proof of the alleged affair to come forward.

"It is not true. The claims are ridiculous. Someone just took a picture with my car and now I am cheating? I read the article and I think it is bullsh*t. In fact, I want anyone with pictures proving she was at the boxing with me to come forward," he said.

"I don't usually comment on my personal life but it is ridiculous. Me and Bonang are happy. It would have been believable if we were not or if we had problems. But we are in a good space and have never been stronger. It won't change our relationship because we don't listen to what people say," he added.

Bonang’s manager, Sylvester Chauke, refused to comment on her love life.