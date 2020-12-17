AKA: ’Now that I have my money we should be concluding soon'

Rapper AKA is a step closer to signing the contract that will see him and his arch enemy, Cassper Nyovest, take to the boxing ring. All year fans have been waiting at ring side for the match to take place. However, neither of the rappers signed the contract due to an issue with payment. AKA was not happy with receiving a mere R500 000K for putting his life at risk in the ring against Nyovest, and wanted more money for the fight of the decade. In a recent tweet, AKA said that he has found an investor and “now that he has his money“ the two will be concluding paperwork soon. He wrote: “Here’s where we are; the contract hasn’t been signed by either of us. Why? Because I had to go find someone to invest R2 million because they wanted to pay me R500 000. Now that I have my money we should be concluding soon.”

Here’s where we are, the contract hasn’t been signed by EITHER of us. Why? Because I had to go find someone to invest 2 MILLION because they wanted to pay me 500k. Now that I have my money we should be concluding soon. — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 16, 2020

AKA fans and followers couldn’t giving their opinions on the fight, with some saying AKA should quit while he was ahead because Cassper would beat him up, while others were still rooting for the Bhovamania album-maker’s win.

@Phehello_Mo said: “I'd fight my enemy for free, if given a chance. I don't get why would you derail getting you hands on your opps. It's either you are scared or you don't know the is a great chance that you'll lose the fight“.

I'd fight my enemy for free, if given a chance. I don't get why would you derail getting you hands on your opps. It's either you are scared or you don't know the is a great chance that you'll loose the fight. — P M O 🍥 (@Phehello_Mo) December 16, 2020

@MzansiHotspot said: “I Love Your Music Man And I Love My Money Too So I Put It Onnnnn Your Opponent“.

I Love Your Music Man And I Love My Money Too So I Put It Onnnnn Your Opponent.🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TrmqKEcvRT — Mzansi HotSpot🔥🔥 (@MzansiHotspot) December 16, 2020

In an earlier interview, with Ebro Darden on The Ebro Show, the Energy star shared the stakes for the match stating that “whoever loses has to shut the f**k up for life” and declaring that it’s not going to be him.