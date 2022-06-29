Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
AKA pleads with Elon Musk for help with load shedding crisis

Published 2h ago

South Africa is currently experiencing some 'dark times' with back-to-back load shedding taking place.

The current Eskom crisis is affecting everyone and many are starting to get frustrated, even the celebrities.

Award-winning rapper AKA is one of the many South Africans who have had enough of load shedding and are ready for a solution to the long running problem.

"Surely it’s time to consider an alternative to Eskom in terms of providing power to our country," remarked the rapper.

AKA also turned to South African-born billionaire Elon Musk to help. Musk was born in Pretoria but left the country at the age of 17.

Supa Mega tagged the Tesla Motors CEO in his plea and said he didn’t get why the South African government had not approached Musk for assistance.

AKA tweeted: "Excuse me sir … @elonmusk … I cannot for the life of me understand why the government hasn’t approached you to come help us out with this electricity crisis, but is there any chance you could perhaps do us a solid, you know, with you being born here and all.“

Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company, in 2006, which was later acquired by Tesla and became Tesla Energy.

He is also known to share his views on sustainable energy, which is most likely why AKA said he knows Musk has “a solution for load shedding”.

AKA is known to comment on issues impacting the country and is a known supporter of the ruling ANC party.

Politics was dragged into the conversation by his fans who reminded him that the same people he voted for are also behind the ongoing electricity crisis.

