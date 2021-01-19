AKA posts receipts about boxing match delay with Cassper Nyovest

Recently rapper AKA shared a letter and screengrabs of ignored messages on his Twitter page that showed he isn’t to blame for the delay in his and Cassper Nyovest’s scheduled boxing match. The long awaited match was suppose to happen sometime this year, however in the recent screengrabs shared by the “Fella In Versace” hitmaker it shows that his part of the agreement is all in order, now he just awaits Cassper to sign the contract. Accompanying the screengrabs and letter was a caption which read: “The truth is, my team is literally paying this guy to fight me. “So please, stop with the clown sh*t. Take the money and shut your mouth. “Sign this, has he signed, sign etc etc ... “ ... it’s all bullsh*t. I don’t like to do business like this but now it’s time to stop talking“. The truth is, my team is literally paying this guy to fight me. So please, stop with the clown shit. Take the money and shut your mouth. “Sign this, has he signed, sign etc etc ... “ ... it’s all bullshit. I don’t like to do business like this but now it’s time to stop talking. pic.twitter.com/BlPrlhUbqW — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2021 AKA included parts of the letter from Cake Media’s executive producer which was sent to Cassper.

The letter stated AKA’s willingness to participate in the event as well as an offer that they have made to Nyovest.

The arch-rivals have been going on about this match after AKA swore at Capsser’s mother on social media last year.

This post comes after the “Destiny” rapper made it very clear that his arch enemy, AKA, doesn't want to meet him in the boxing ring.

The ”Nokuthula” hitmaker shared his thoughts during a conversation with a Twitter user where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”.

Lmao. That contract is going to go back into the drawer it's been chilling in nicely for months now. That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son. https://t.co/6caK5qb1bA — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 7, 2021

Supa Mega and Mufasa’s fans commented on how tired they are at the moaning and bickering.

Casper and AKA love to trend ay, if this is legit call cassper to your braai show plus you have his number and tells us who signed and who didn't sign. pic.twitter.com/FIXNUKIQGQ — Rodney_dhno (@Rodney_war) January 16, 2021

What you mean you guys are paying him to fight you? Your first screen shot says each party be “paid” a deposit on the signing of the agreement. You two are exhausting. Tell us when you guys have a date set already — Sphoza 🦂 (@Mpho_Thabs) January 16, 2021